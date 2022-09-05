Sour City loan sunk Gilmour's Chelsea chances

Interview

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel conceded Billy Gilmour's underwhelming loan move to Norwich City was a factor in sanctioning his deadline day exit to Brighton.

The young Scottish midfielder made his Seagulls debut on Sunday as a late substitute in the 5-2 Premier League win over Leicester City, after completing a reported £9m move.

Gilmour made 24 appearances in the Canaries' top flight relegation campaign last season, but found himself a target for criticism from some fans.

"We had high hopes," said Tuchel, quoted on the Blues' official site. "He played for us in the first half-a-year when I was at Chelsea and he played some important matches for us, and he looked for a new challenge, which did not go so well for him with Norwich.

"We expected more and he expected more so without pointing a finger, it is difficult for him and also for us to not play at Norwich, to be relegated, and then suddenly be a central midfielder for Chelsea, competing for top four and for every title. It is a huge step.

"So we were looking. The ideal solution would have been maybe that he goes again on loan as the concurrence is huge for us in central midfield and we thought he's not the age anymore where he can live again with five, six, seven or eight matches during the whole season, and fulfil his own potential.



"So ideally it would have been another loan but Billy did not want to go on loan. It was a no-go for him and so in the end we agreed to a sale."

Gilmour's new club boss, Graham Potter, is convinced he can flourish on the south-coast.

"Billy’s an exciting signing for us, he’s an able footballer and a great character, he has a great personality," he said.

“He’ll fit into the group and add competition in midfield. We’re really pleased to have him here. As a footballer, Billy’s very technically able. He benefits from structure and the team functioning well, which is our job.

“If we do that, I think he will have a really good time here.”