Don't write us off, warns bullish Farke ahead of Chelsea duel

Published: 6:00 AM October 23, 2021

Kenny McLean has been part of a Norwich City line up that has kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets ahead of the trip to Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke may have the inside track on what makes Thomas Tuchel tick, but Norwich City do not fear what awaits at Chelsea.

The Canaries’ chief worked closely with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and believes his fellow German has already restored the Blues to Europe’s elite.

Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy in his first season, and currently set the pace in the Premier League.

Norwich have yet to pick up a league win this campaign and head to Stamford Bridge struggling to score goals.

“This is why we why love this game,” said Farke. “Let's be honest nine out of 10 games the side sitting top at home against the side sitting bottom will win.

"It couldn't be more complicated for a side recently promoted and sitting in position 20 in the Premier League.

"But if we are at the top of our game, and we can produce a top class performance, we have the chance to win points wherever we go. We have to give ourselves a chance to be there with a surprising result.

“We're not fearful. We are proud that all the hard work we have done allows us to play this game.

"If we didn’t back ourselves, or didn’t trust ourselves then we should just say after promotion, ‘Can we stay in the Championship or even better League One where we can win many games?’ You want to compete with the best clubs, not just in this country but even in the world.

"We didn't win this game in the lottery. We are respectful of their qualities and their strengths but convinced we have a chance.

“We know that we face the toughest task in word football; world class coach, world class players, reigning Champions League winners, top of the best league in the world. It couldn't be harder but we're looking forward to this game.”

Farke’s close relationship with Pep Guardiola is now in the public domain but he goes even further back with Tuchel.

“Thomas is obviously one of the greatest coaches on this planet. His CV speak for itself. He has worked for giants in Europe, like Borussia Dortmund, PSG and now Chelsea,” said Farke.

“He has won the national cup in Germany with Dortmund, he won the title with Paris and the Champions League with Chelsea.

"I don’t like to speak too much about my personal relationship to these type of coaches. Obviously we have a similar background. We worked together for nearly two years at Dortmund and we had a really good working relationship.

Daniel Farke knows Thomas Tuchel better than most after their time at Borussia Dortmund - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

“It is such a busy schedule at this level there is not always time to meet for a coffee. Sometimes it is tricky to find the time on a personal level, maybe a text message or a phone call. I think the last time we met in person must have been when the managers came together in the summer ahead of the new season.

“We have great memories from Dortmund and it will be fantastic to see him but you know if you face Thomas as a head coach it is a really solid opponent. His teams are always well prepared and so full of class."

Chelsea may be missing injured attacking spearhead Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner but it is the Blues’ defensive resolve that commands Farke’s attention.

“It will be difficult to create more chances than we did against Brighton against such a rock solid team,” he said. “They deliver many clean sheets. We have to be unbelievably clinical and effective in using our chances.

"If I have to judge our game at the moment the only thing missing is more or less bringing the ball over the line.

"We had so many clear chances in the last game. You cannot expect against Chelsea we create 10 one-against-one situations on the keeper.”