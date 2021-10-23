'Embarrassing' - Farke on woeful 7-0 City rout at Chelsea

Video

Published: 5:26 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM October 23, 2021

Ben Gibson was sent off for two bookable challenges in Norwich City's 7-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted Norwich City's 7-0 Premier League mauling at Chelsea was an embarrassment.

The Canaries capitulated at Stamford Bridge on a day when Ben Gibson was sent off in the second half.

A club record equalling top flight loss marked a new low in a limp offering that prolonged their winless and scoreless league run.

"I'm sure you can imagine how the spirit is in the dressing room," said Farke. "Even with our best possible performance, if Chelsea had a good day they would still win.

"In all topics, we gave possession away so unnecessarily, not aware enough in defending.

"We didn't move quick enough in behind, we didn't move quick enough to pressure the ball in midfield.

"We've lost 7-0 and to lose 7-0 is always a bit embarrassing.

"The individual pride of everyone connected to the yellow shirt takes a hit and you must take this pain into the next game.

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers after Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City

"Of course as an experienced player Ben knows he should not make that challenge. He has already apologised and to come to Chelsea and play with 10 men for half an hour was not what you want.

"The bigger issue now is we are going to be without him for a game.

"I have told the boys already whether we had lost this game or won this game you cannot dwell on it. It will hurt for a day or two but by Tuesday we have to forget this game and look to the next one.

"We knew before it’s not a season defining game, there are other games where you have to win points. For a newly-promoted side, an away game at the Champions League winners is tough.

"We are not happy with it. We have to make sure we return back to clinical defending behaviour from the past games and returning back to the chances were created, particularly in the Brighton game.

"We have to make sure that we are spot on in our performance to make sure we have a chance of winning points in the next home game."



