Gilmour and Lees-Melou hit the spot for City

Published: 11:58 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM August 6, 2021

Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou are midfield gems for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster and the French summer signing from Nice have already made their mark in pre-season, ahead of Saturday’s finale at Newcastle United.

Gilmour looks a classy addition, while Lees-Melou has brought a goal threat and composure in the middle of the park.

Farke admitted getting that part of his summer squad refresh right was essential for the Premier League tilt, after some notable departures.

“Great additions to our squad. We needed to strength after four important lads had left us,” said Farke. “Alex Tettey, Olly Skipp, Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann have done a lot for us in the last seasons. We needed quality players and quality personalities. I feel that is what we have got with both of those boys.

“Billy is always highly motivated. You have to make sure he is not over motivated at times but in the last game he was quite cool in a lot of situations and composed. His positioning was already much better from the earlier pre-season games so I was quite pleased with him.

“Pierre, you don’t have to speak about his quality and he is capable of scoring from distance. But his quality and experience stand out as well.

"I am far away from over-interpreting a 5-0 pre-season win (against Gillingham) but another clean sheet into the bargain and five great goals was pleasing. Our structure was good, our counter-pressing was good. We could have scored even a few more.”

City take on their Premier League rivals this weekend in the final summer dress rehearsal, before an expected Carrow Road full house for Liverpool’s league visit.

Farke loved the return of home fans in midweek to watch his side’s 5-0 romp over the Gills.

“It is what football is all about – not money, not results, not the table. To have those experiences, to suffer after a loss, to celebrate after a win and to watch football with our supporters,” he said. “You could feel in the celebrations of the goals how much everyone has missed that feeling.

“It felt like the first time in months we could connect with our fans and celebrate with them a little bit. I wanted to give them something back with a wave after the game. It was a tough period for all of us, but especially the fans. It felt a bit special to be back at Carrow Road with our supporters and everyone in a good mood.”