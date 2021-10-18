Farke responds to Gilmour and Williams game time criticism

Video

Published: 9:38 AM October 18, 2021

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has not featured recently in the Premier League for Norwich City

Norwich City’s Premier League quest is Daniel Farke’s priority after being questioned over the lack of game time for high profile loan imports Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams.

The Chelsea and Manchester United prospects arrived at Carrow Road on season long deals but have dropped out of the side with Farke looking to tighten up.

Olly Skipp earned a Championship title winner’s medal and is now a regular in Tottenham’s line up after blossoming under the German’s guidance last season.

But Farke reiterated Gilmour and Williams will only feature when it is right for the Canaries.

“Big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea don’t want it easy for their players,” he said. “If they want to be Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham players one day, then they need to make sure that they face this challenge and step up to this challenge.

"For that there is no extra pressure. I am not here to please Manchester United or Chelsea, or Tottenham last season, I am just here to win points for Norwich City.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been left out of Norwich City's past two Premier League games

“It’s not about Billy Gilmour or Brandon Williams, or Kenny McLean or Teemu Pukki who are our players, we just like to play with the players to help us to win points.

“This is the challenge that, for example, our loan players want to have. It is not a gift that we play them because we have loaned them and they want to play many games.”

Gilmour is ineligible this weekend, with Norwich facing his parent club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the Scot was an ever-present in the opening month of the campaign.

“It’s the wrong picture of what he has done. Yes, he was not in the Burnley game or at Everton but, to be honest, he had a difficult pre-season,” said Farke, speaking prior to another unused substitute appearance against Brighton.

"He came later due to his Covid situation and due to the Euros. He played in the first six games more minutes than any other midfield player for us.

“The first time he was out was for Arsenal because he had played three games for his country and I had to look after this guy a bit.

“Billy is a fantastic player and we are all glad that we have him, he has already many minutes under his belt and I am pretty sure that he will add many minutes under his belt during the season.

“But it is not about Billy Gilmour or Brandon Williams being loan players, or Mathias Normann or Ozan Kabak, to differ them from Teemu Pukki, Dimitris Giannoulis or Kenny McLean or whoever, who are our players.

“It is just up to who are the right players to win us points. There are no gifts and of course the Premier League is a different animal, with all respect, to play and score for Finland like Teemu Pukki or the USA like Josh Sargent, or to play for Scotland like Billy.”