Hanley defends City loan flop Gilmour

Interview

Grant Hanley is convinced Chelsea's Billy Gilmour will show his class after a disappointing Norwich City loan spell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley is backing Norwich City loan flop Billy Gilmour to prove the doubters wrong.

Hanley is on Scotland duty with the Chelsea youngster gearing up for a massive World Cup qualifying play-off this week against Ukraine at Hampden.

Gilmour is fit for international service after an ankle injury curtailed a disappointing season long loan move at the relegated Canaries.

Hanley’s charm offensive last summer helped entice the 20-year-old to join the Premier League new boys, but Gilmour failed to win over most Norwich fans and found himself a target for criticism by some travelling supporters over the Christmas period.

The Blues’ prospect made 24 top flight appearances, but was unable to halt the Canaries’ return to the Championship.

“I never realised any of that stuff was going on. And I'm sure Billy is mature enough not to look at that sort of stuff either,” said Hanley. “It's clear to see Billy is, and is going to be, a top, top player. Obviously he was involved in a team that got relegated so he will naturally be disappointed.

"But in football, as in general life, if you have a setback or go through a tough period, you learn from that. When Billy learns from that he will come back a better player. There is no doubt in my mind he will be a top player. You see that in his performances.”

Gilmour is a key part of Steve Clarke’s World Cup plans, along with Hanley, who realised one dream last summer playing at the delayed European Championships and wants to be part of the show in Qatar.

“Obviously it was a disappointing season with my club but I had this to look forward to in the summer, some important games with Scotland,” he said, quoted by the Glasgow Times. “I'm really looking forward to it.

“We are on a pretty good run at the minute and it's up to us to keep that going. Our focus is on the next game. You can't look too far ahead of yourself.

“I know that's a bit of a cliche but it's true and it's right. if you end up thinking about what is coming up you end up getting slapped in the face.”

Hanley has nailed down a starting spot for his country after an injury-hit early part to his Norwich career.

The 30-year-old is closing in a half-century of caps, which could fall at the World Cup.

“People can do that maths and that might happen,” he said. “But my mindset is just the Ukraine game.

“Personally I have never looked at goals or tried to tick boxes during my career. But playing at a World Cup is one of them. Playing at the Euros was a massive achievement for me, the rest of the lads and the nation as a whole.

“The next step for us all is to try and qualify for this World Cup which would obviously be massive for everybody.”