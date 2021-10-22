Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:30 AM October 22, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM October 22, 2021
Pundit Mark Lawrenson during the FA Cup third round match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Pundit Mark Lawrenson isn't predicting an enjoyable weekend for Norwich City against Chelsea in the Premier League. - Credit: PA

Mark Lawrenson is predicting another tough weekend for Norwich City as they look to overcome the odds and record their first Premier League win against table-toppers Chelsea. 

The Canaries travel to Stamford Bridge also hoping to overcome a hoodoo in top-flight matches in London as they look to strike a line through a 22-game run without a win in the capital. 

Thomas Tuchel's men provide a daunting task for a City side that is yet to pick up three points since returning to the Premier League. 

Despite a much improved defensive offering in the last two games which have yielded goalless draws against Brighton and Burnley, Daniel Farke's men have received criticism for appearing somewhat toothless at the top end of the pitch. 

Josh Sargent missed a sitter last weekend after Roberto Sanchez' miskick left the US international with an open goal but his shot lacked conviction and Shane Duffy could clear. 

In the minds of many pundits and football fans outside of Norfolk, Norwich are already on their way to a Championship return. City will be hoping to prove their doubters wrong in the coming weeks. 

Teemu Pukki didn't manage a shot on target for City against Brighton

Teemu Pukki didn't manage a shot on target for City against Brighton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two years ago, they managed to defy the odds and record a memorable victory over Manchester City, but Lawrenson isn't expecting a repeat of those heroics against Chelsea this weekend. 

Writing his prediction on the BBC Football website, the ex-Liverpool defender and pundit said: "This is top versus bottom and, even though Chelsea will be without injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, there is only going to be one outcome here.

"Norwich just cannot score goals - they have only managed two in their first eight games - and they are up against the joint-meanest defence in the division.

"If there was going to be a game that Chelsea would pick to be without Lukaku and Werner, it would be this one. They will find a way though."

Lawrenson's prediction: 2-0 home win

NCFC Extra: City bidding to end top-flight woes in the capital

Chelsea vs Norwich City

