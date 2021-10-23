CHELSEA 7 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 2:20 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM October 23, 2021

Norwich City lacked structure, identity and quality as they were feebly brushed aside by Premier League leaders Chelsea.

There may have been a gulf in quality prior to the match, but the nature of City's performance made that a chasm, with the hosts punishing them with devastation. This was a performance befitting a Premier League side and resembled a cup encounter for extensive periods.

Chelsea's movement was electric and they a squad constructed with fortunes and quality - but City didn't display the fundamentals. It was a result that leaves their loyal travelling contingent heading back to Norfolk feeling somewhat embarrassed.

Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, four points behind Leeds United who occupy 17th with the teams around them all playing later in the weekend.

An inquest will inevitably follow - City need to start producing results and fast.

Chelsea (3-4-3)

Chelsea's lineup for the Premier League clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 Arrizabalaga (GK)

3 Alonso

4 Christensen

12 Loftus-Cheek (on for Jorginho, 64)

17 Saul

18 Barkley (on for Havertz, 70)

22 Ziyech (on for Hudson-Odoi, 70)

28 Azpilicueta

31 Sarr

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

- Bookings:

Norwich City (3-5-2)

Norwich City's line-up for the game against Chelsea. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp

10 Dowell

17 Rashica (on for Lees-Melou, 45)

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

21 Williams (on for Giannoulis, 45)

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele (on for Sargent, 69)

Head coach: Daniel Farke

- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul by Chilwell, 45), Gibson (foul on Havertz, 55), Normann (handball, 83)

- Red cards: Gibson (foul on James, 65)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 3 mins

- Venue: Stamford Bridge

- Attendance: 40,113

- Referee: Andrew Madley

- VAR: Michael Oliver

Norwich City's squad warmed up in t-shirts to show support for young goalkeeper Daniel Barden, who made his testicular cancer diagnosis public this week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

KEY MOMENTS

5 - Chelsea are patient in their build-up and Kovacic tees up Rudiger to strike from range. His curling effort is eventually held by Krul

8 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - Hudson-Odoi's surging run down the left leads to a cross which is headed away by Gibson. Jorginho collects the loose ball on the edge and finds Mount, who dispatches with devastation from the edge of the box

18 - GOAL CHELSEA (HUDSON-ODOI) - Pukki's pass through to Sargent is intercepted by Thiago Silva. Chelsea break quickly and Jorginho's pass plays Hudson-Odoi in behind - the England international makes no mistake as he rolls the ball past Krul and into the net

30 - Chelsea break after Lees-Melou's poor cross. Hudson-Odoi beats Kabak before picking out Mount in the area but his first-time shot is held by Krul

37 - Kabak has Norwich's first effort of the game after pinching the ball from Hudson-Odoi. His wild shot from range flies over the bar

42 - GOAL CHELSEA (JAMES) - Jorginho's switch picks out Mount in acres of space. His turn and pass are too quick for McLean and James is played in behind. His clever dinks makes it 3-0

HALF TIME - CHELSEA 3-0 NORWICH CITY

52 - Jorginho picks out Havertz who skips past Hanley inside the area but the Scot recovers to make a crucial block

53 - Pukki sends Rashica racing away on goal, he looks to have beaten Mendy but the Frenchman scrambled to block the Kosovan's effort with his lunging tackle

57 - GOAL CHELSEA (CHILWELL) - Williams felt he should have a foul after James steals the ball from him. Chelsea break and work the ball to Kovacic, he slides Chilwell through on the left-hand side of the box. The defender finds the bottom corner with a fierce driven strike

62 - GOAL CHELSEA (AARONS OG) - Kovacic's surging run provides a chance for Hudson-Odoi to cross into the box. The delivery takes a minor deflection off Aarons and squirmed under Krul to make it 5-0

65 - Gibson sees red after an out of control challenge on James. The defender sees his second yellow and Norwich are reduced to 10 men

72 - Chilwell's shot from range flies over the bar

82 - Chelsea are awarded a penalty after Rudiger's shot is blocked by the arm of Normann. A lengthy VAR check sees the spot-kick given

86 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - Mount's original spot-kick is saved by Krul but VAR intervenes as City's keeper made the stop whilst off his line. The Chelsea midfielder makes no mistake from the second attempt

90+1 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - The England international completes his hat-trick after Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat the offside trap to set him up for Chelsea's seventh of the afternoon

FULL TIME - CHELSEA 7-0 NORWICH CITY

The Canaries have much to ponder after a heavy defeat to Chelsea. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 5; Kabak 3, Hanley 4, Gibson 2; Aarons 3, Lees-Melou 3, Normann 3, McLean 3; Giannoulis 3; Sargent 3, Pukki 3. Subs: Rashica 3, Williams 3, Omobamidele N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Chelsea - Norwich City)

Possession: 62% - 38%

Shots: 23 - 3

Shots on Target: 13 - 1

Corners: 5 - 0

Fouls: 14 - 16