Match Report
Premier League
Chelsea F.C
Mount 8, 86 (pen) & 90+1, Hudson-Odoi 18, James 42, Chilwell 57, Aarons (og) 62
Norwich City
CHELSEA 7 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City lacked structure, identity and quality as they were feebly brushed aside by Premier League leaders Chelsea.
There may have been a gulf in quality prior to the match, but the nature of City's performance made that a chasm, with the hosts punishing them with devastation. This was a performance befitting a Premier League side and resembled a cup encounter for extensive periods.
Chelsea's movement was electric and they a squad constructed with fortunes and quality - but City didn't display the fundamentals. It was a result that leaves their loyal travelling contingent heading back to Norfolk feeling somewhat embarrassed.
Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, four points behind Leeds United who occupy 17th with the teams around them all playing later in the weekend.
An inquest will inevitably follow - City need to start producing results and fast.
Chelsea (3-4-3)
SUBS:
Most Read
- 1 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
- 2 NCFC LIVE: Canaries take on Chelsea challenge
- 3 Cantwell on target in City U23s win
- 4 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
- 5 'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link
- 6 Farke cools Gilmour recall talk
- 7 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
- 8 Chelsea boss backs Farke and tells Gilmour to 'fight' for City success
- 9 'A big step up' - Sargent on his will to win and settling in at City
- 10 Don't write us off, warns bullish Farke ahead of Chelsea duel
1 Arrizabalaga (GK)
3 Alonso
4 Christensen
12 Loftus-Cheek (on for Jorginho, 64)
17 Saul
18 Barkley (on for Havertz, 70)
22 Ziyech (on for Hudson-Odoi, 70)
28 Azpilicueta
31 Sarr
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
- Bookings:
Norwich City (3-5-2)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
7 Rupp
10 Dowell
17 Rashica (on for Lees-Melou, 45)
18 Tzolis
19 Sorensen
21 Williams (on for Giannoulis, 45)
35 Idah
44 Omobamidele (on for Sargent, 69)
Head coach: Daniel Farke
- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul by Chilwell, 45), Gibson (foul on Havertz, 55), Normann (handball, 83)
- Red cards: Gibson (foul on James, 65)
- Added on time: 1 min/ 3 mins
- Venue: Stamford Bridge
- Attendance: 40,113
- Referee: Andrew Madley
- VAR: Michael Oliver
KEY MOMENTS
5 - Chelsea are patient in their build-up and Kovacic tees up Rudiger to strike from range. His curling effort is eventually held by Krul
8 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - Hudson-Odoi's surging run down the left leads to a cross which is headed away by Gibson. Jorginho collects the loose ball on the edge and finds Mount, who dispatches with devastation from the edge of the box
18 - GOAL CHELSEA (HUDSON-ODOI) - Pukki's pass through to Sargent is intercepted by Thiago Silva. Chelsea break quickly and Jorginho's pass plays Hudson-Odoi in behind - the England international makes no mistake as he rolls the ball past Krul and into the net
30 - Chelsea break after Lees-Melou's poor cross. Hudson-Odoi beats Kabak before picking out Mount in the area but his first-time shot is held by Krul
37 - Kabak has Norwich's first effort of the game after pinching the ball from Hudson-Odoi. His wild shot from range flies over the bar
42 - GOAL CHELSEA (JAMES) - Jorginho's switch picks out Mount in acres of space. His turn and pass are too quick for McLean and James is played in behind. His clever dinks makes it 3-0
HALF TIME - CHELSEA 3-0 NORWICH CITY
52 - Jorginho picks out Havertz who skips past Hanley inside the area but the Scot recovers to make a crucial block
53 - Pukki sends Rashica racing away on goal, he looks to have beaten Mendy but the Frenchman scrambled to block the Kosovan's effort with his lunging tackle
57 - GOAL CHELSEA (CHILWELL) - Williams felt he should have a foul after James steals the ball from him. Chelsea break and work the ball to Kovacic, he slides Chilwell through on the left-hand side of the box. The defender finds the bottom corner with a fierce driven strike
62 - GOAL CHELSEA (AARONS OG) - Kovacic's surging run provides a chance for Hudson-Odoi to cross into the box. The delivery takes a minor deflection off Aarons and squirmed under Krul to make it 5-0
65 - Gibson sees red after an out of control challenge on James. The defender sees his second yellow and Norwich are reduced to 10 men
72 - Chilwell's shot from range flies over the bar
82 - Chelsea are awarded a penalty after Rudiger's shot is blocked by the arm of Normann. A lengthy VAR check sees the spot-kick given
86 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - Mount's original spot-kick is saved by Krul but VAR intervenes as City's keeper made the stop whilst off his line. The Chelsea midfielder makes no mistake from the second attempt
90+1 - GOAL CHELSEA (MOUNT) - The England international completes his hat-trick after Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat the offside trap to set him up for Chelsea's seventh of the afternoon
FULL TIME - CHELSEA 7-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 5; Kabak 3, Hanley 4, Gibson 2; Aarons 3, Lees-Melou 3, Normann 3, McLean 3; Giannoulis 3; Sargent 3, Pukki 3. Subs: Rashica 3, Williams 3, Omobamidele N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Chelsea - Norwich City)
Possession: 62% - 38%
Shots: 23 - 3
Shots on Target: 13 - 1
Corners: 5 - 0
Fouls: 14 - 16