'There's more to come' - Gilmour reflects on start to life at Norwich

Video

Published: 5:00 PM September 23, 2021

Billy Gilmour is striving for more after a winless start to his Norwich City loan spell. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour feels he has already learned a lot during his first few weeks on loan at Norwich City.

The Scottish midfielder arrived at Carrow Road with plenty of hype after an impressive Euro 2020 and is hoping regular football with the Canaries can improve him as a player.

Gilmour's qualities are best seen when his team are in possession, with his passing range and ability to progress the ball up the pitch visible whenever he is selected.

Playing for Norwich has thrown up a fresh challenge for the 20-year-old given they won't be dominating possession in the majority of matches.

That means more questions will be asked of Gilmour out of possession and he began the season as a holding midfielder for City in a 4-3-3 formation. Gilmour has featured in a more advanced position for the last two matches and was the pick of the bunch for the Canaries against Liverpool in midweek.

Reflecting on his start to life in Norfolk, Gilmour admits he was under no illusions as to the difficulty of this loan spell, but he is striving for further improvement that will accelerate his development.

“I knew it was going to be difficult. It’s my first season and I’m at a newly promoted club," the Chelsea loanee said.

“There’s more to come as I adjust but I feel happy and settled here. I love playing under the boss and I’m just waiting for that first win and the points to come on the board.

“Most of my game is on the ball but I’ve learned a lot so far. I can run a lot and I like to put a tackle in. I’m working my hardest off the ball and every week is a new challenge.

“I’m a young player and this is my first full season in the Premier League so I’m really enjoying that side of it and trying to get the game time whilst learning under the boss.”

Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour remains confident that Norwich City can turn their Premier League fortunes around. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A winless start to life back in the Premier League has dominated much of the discourse surrounding the Canaries' among supporters and national media. Gilmour remains hopeful that they can change their fortunes and thinks a lack of confidence at both ends of the pitch is costing them at present.

“We have to stop goals going in. Goals change games and we aren’t scoring enough of them. We have some great strikers who are lacking a bit of confidence.

“As soon as we get that wee spark, we’re going to be good. It’s frustrating. We all want to do so well but we’re struggling to put the ball into the back of the net. We’re just hoping one of these times it’s going to happen and it’s going to click".

NCFC extra: Gilmour confident City will discover winning formula