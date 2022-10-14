Dean Smith on Stuart Webber Chelsea link

News

Dean Smith insisted it was ‘business as normal’ at Norwich City after reports Stuart Webber has been targeted by Chelsea.

Smith delivered his first public comment on Friday morning at Colney to midweek speculation Webber is a target for a sporting director role at the Blues, as part of a major off-field revamp under new owner Todd Boehly.

The Stamford Bridge club reportedly want a head of recruitment, technical director and a sporting director in place to bolster the team around recently appointed coach Graham Potter.

Smith sought assurances from Webber on his future before he accepted the job to replace Daniel Farke in November 2021.

But the City head coach insisted his focus was on Saturday’s Championship trip to Watford.

“No conversations. I haven’t needed to. Business as normal as far as I am concerned,” said Smith. “When I was making the decision originally to come to the football club I wanted to know the situation with Stuart and his future, because I had to be clear it was the right decision for me.

"Stuart was part of that. But I am not in control of anything Stuart wants to do now. That is down to Stu. In terms of the players, no impact at all. It doesn’t affect us on the pitch.

“I probably do everything not just with Stuart but with Neil (Adams, assistant sporting director) as well. Obviously they have different things they are working on at different times. But their office is next to mine so we are in and out. We work together quite a lot.”

Webber has previously been linked with jobs at Manchester United, Everton and Southampton.

The club’s football figurehead is now on a rolling contract after his previous three year deal ran out in the summer.