Chelsea in Stuart Webber sporting director talks

News

Norwich City Business Director Zoe Ward and Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chelsea are in talks with Norwich City's Stuart Webber over filling their vacant sporting director position.

The Sun are reporting that the City chief has emerged as a 'leading candidate' to take over at Stamford Bridge and would be likely to accept the job if an offer was made.

Chelsea in shock talks to make Norwich's Stuart Webber new sporting director | @CharlieWyett https://t.co/jHBs9Oc9CS pic.twitter.com/3sK8CP3D4w — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 12, 2022

Chelsea have recently appointed Graham Potter as head coach as they embark on a new direction under owner Todd Boehly, who is hoping to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup break after filling the role on an interim basis throughout the summer.

Christopher Vivelli has agreed to join as technical director after his departure from RB Leipzig - with Chelsea now stepping up their search for Maria Granovskai's replacement for somebody to lead their transfer strategy and recruitment processes.

The Premier League club were brought by American businessman Boehly earlier this year after Roman Abramovich sold the club due to his connections with Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Webber has been at Norwich since 2017, appointing both Daniel Farke and Dean Smith as head coaches. He has developed a good reputation in the game for his work at Carrow Road, including the redevelopment of Colney and selling talent for high fees.

He has also revamped the academy and created a new recruitment structure that has attracted the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki to the club, delivering two Championship titles in the process.

After discussions with a host of trusted people in football, Boehly has turned his attention to Webber, with it understood that all parties have held discussions about the possibility of the Welshman moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had conversations with others alongside Webber, who signed a new rolling contract at Norwich earlier this summer

Todd Boehly has turned his attention to Stuart Webber in Chelsea's hunt for a sporting director. - Credit: PA

He has received criticism for his role in City's Premier League demise last season, including for their big-spending transfer window that included signings like Milot Rashica, Pierre Lees-Melou, Ozan Kabak and Christos Tzolis.

Webber has also had to answer questions about his plans to climb Mount Everest for his charity organisation 'The Summit Foundation', which was founded alongside his wife and City's executive director Zoe Ward.

He had previously expressed a desire to continue his career either abroad or outside of football entirely, but the Covid pandemic and changes to regulations due to Brexit have altered his future plans.

Norwich appointed club legend and former manager Neil Adams as their assistant sporting director back in September 2021, overseeing parts of the club's footballing operation.