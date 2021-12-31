Video
Tuchel pressed on Gilmour's City situation
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel is not thinking about cutting short Billy Gilmour's Norwich City loan stint.
The Blues' loan coach, Carlo Cudicini, confirmed recently Gilmour had reached the threshold of appearances that meant Chelsea could not automatically recall him ahead of next month's January window.
That is the case as far as City are concerned, and the 20-year-old Scottish midfielder has started every game under Dean Smith after a bit-part role during Daniel Farke's tenure.
But Gilmour was singled out for criticism by a section of the travelling support, following the latest 3-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace, and is yet to justify his top billing after arriving on a season long loan from the Champions League holders.
Tuchel was pressed for his latest thoughts on the situation at his Friday morning press call, previewing Liverpool's scheduled league visit on Sunday.
"I have not thought about it yet. It's not a subject for now. Maybe we need to do it right after Liverpool. We haven't discussed yet," he said. "Honestly, I don't have a clear opinion right now."
Tuchel previously made it clear earlier this season, when Gilmour was not getting a look in at Carrow Road, he had to knuckle down and fight for a place.
Most Read
- 1 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Right-back being monitored
- 3 City's striker's Pompey loan spell to end - report
- 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January
- 5 City boss hoping for January window conversation
- 6 Tuchel pressed on Gilmour's City situation
- 7 'I don't appreciate him being singled out' - City pal jumps to Gilmour's defence
- 8 Grim record looms for Norwich City after five games without a goal
- 9 'I’d drag him back' - ex-Premier League star on Billy Gilmour
- 10 David Hannant: How City have become the Premier League punch line
"Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or it seems to not go the right way, you have to hang in there, " he said. "You have to show your quality and you have to make sure you help your team no matter where it is.
‘That sharpens your character and that will be a big chapter in your career and it’s the same for Billy."
Gilmour missed out on a reunion at Selhurst Park with Chelsea team mate, Conor Gallagher, but the Crystal Palace loanee and England international is also believed to have reached the number of appearances that would rule out his automatic recall to Stamford Bridge.