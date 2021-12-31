Tuchel pressed on Gilmour's City situation

Video

Billy Gilmour was singled out for criticism by a section of Norwich City's travelling support at Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel is not thinking about cutting short Billy Gilmour's Norwich City loan stint.

The Blues' loan coach, Carlo Cudicini, confirmed recently Gilmour had reached the threshold of appearances that meant Chelsea could not automatically recall him ahead of next month's January window.

That is the case as far as City are concerned, and the 20-year-old Scottish midfielder has started every game under Dean Smith after a bit-part role during Daniel Farke's tenure.

But Gilmour was singled out for criticism by a section of the travelling support, following the latest 3-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace, and is yet to justify his top billing after arriving on a season long loan from the Champions League holders.

Tuchel was pressed for his latest thoughts on the situation at his Friday morning press call, previewing Liverpool's scheduled league visit on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel was questioned on Billy Gilmour's future at #NCFC following the criticism he faced at Selhurst Park.



🗣️ "We haven't discussed it yet but honestly I don't have a clear opinion on it."#NCFC | #OTBC 🔰 pic.twitter.com/NqUQHK67sI — The Pink Un (@pinkun) December 31, 2021

"I have not thought about it yet. It's not a subject for now. Maybe we need to do it right after Liverpool. We haven't discussed yet," he said. "Honestly, I don't have a clear opinion right now."

Tuchel previously made it clear earlier this season, when Gilmour was not getting a look in at Carrow Road, he had to knuckle down and fight for a place.

"Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or it seems to not go the right way, you have to hang in there, " he said. "You have to show your quality and you have to make sure you help your team no matter where it is.

‘That sharpens your character and that will be a big chapter in your career and it’s the same for Billy."

Gilmour missed out on a reunion at Selhurst Park with Chelsea team mate, Conor Gallagher, but the Crystal Palace loanee and England international is also believed to have reached the number of appearances that would rule out his automatic recall to Stamford Bridge.



