Sutton backs Idah to challenge Pukki for Premier League starting spot

Published: 6:00 AM August 2, 2021

Adam Idah could prove to be a real asset for Norwich City in the Premier League, according to Chris Sutton.

Chris Sutton has challenged Norwich City striker Adam Idah to contest Teemu Pukki for a starting place in the Premier League next season.

The Irish international has made an explosive start to pre-season, scoring two goals in the Canaries opening three matches.

Idah's season was disrupted by injury and a positive coronavirus diagnosis last season but the 20-year-old has plenty of admirers inside Colney who believe he can be a surprise package as City bid for survival next season.

Sutton is the Canaries top scorer in the Premier League with 33 goals and knows what it takes to score goals at the top level of the game.

The ex-Canaries striker developed in the club's academy before impressing in the top-flight with City. Idah's rise is similar, and the Irish international will be hoping he is more prepared to contend with the rigours of the top-flight this time around.

City's quest for goals two years ago saw them rely heavily on Pukki, with the Finnish international struggling for form and fitness after Christmas. Despite those concerns, he was still their leading scorer with 11 goals.

Sutton believes Idah can provide plenty of competition for Pukki but has challenged Idah to refine certain areas of his game.

"Scoring goals was an issue last time they were in the Premier League," Sutton said. "They scored 26. I like Pukki. It's about supplying him chances, really.

Chris Sutton was speaking after playing in a match dedicated to his father, Mike. - Credit: Danielle Boden

"I don't think Daniel is going to change the way Norwich play too much and I think he will play with one centre forward.

"Hugill is a different type of centre forward, I like him. I think he can come on and have little cameos and provide more of a physical presence. I thought Adam Idah would develop more than he did last season.

"I said it was a big season for him last year and I thought he would crack on and have a bigger influence but he's already done a lot in a short space of time. I'd really like to see him push Pukki this season and become more rounded.

"He's got a real physical presence and I want to see him be a bit cleaner with his hold up play. He's young and he will learn and develop.

"He's a player that could be a massive asset to Norwich City."

- Sutton was speaking after the Football v Dementia charity game at Great Yarmouth Football Club on Sunday in memory of his late father Mike, who sadly passed away in December after a battle with the disease linked to heading footballs.