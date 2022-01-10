Chris Sutton signs for the Pink Un

Breaking

We've signed Norwich City's all-time record Premier League goalscorer Chris Sutton.

The former striker, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, played for England and was part of the City side who conquered Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup will now be penning a weekly column on the Canaries exclusive for the Pink Un + app.

Sutton, who scored 33 top-flight goals for the Canaries, has promised 'honesty' and will provide his expert insight on all things yellow and green.

His column will be exclusively available to Pink Un + subscribers every Wednesday morning, beginning this week. You can also read Sutton's thoughts in print in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

Sutton is a popular media pundit and is a regular pundit on BBC Radio Five Live, BT Sport and has columns in the Daily Mail and the Daily Record.

During his five years at Carrow Road, Sutton made 103 appearances for the club.

Offering a small insight into what City fans and readers can expect from column, Sutton urged the current squad to prove they are capable of competing in the Premier League in the second half of the season.

"We've seen enough games this season, Norwich City simply don't create enough chances.

"I watch Norwich play and I think 'how on earth are they going to score a goal?'. They look lost. I'm not blaming Dean Smith for that, I think he has had a hell of a situation to take over.

"Maybe Norwich City can take confidence from the performances in the second half against Southampton and Wolves. I think we all thought that the club had turned a corner during the Manchester United game, but they've been rank rotten this season.

"But, now is the chance for the players to put it right. If I was sat in the dressing room as a part of this current Norwich City squad, I'd feel humiliated and embarrassed by what has happened this season and I would want to prove that I'm a Premier League player.

"I don't know the mentality within the dressing room and I don't know many players personally but you don't want to go through your career being known as a good Championship player, you want to prove yourself at the highest level.

"Bottom line, too many players have underperformed."

- You can read City legend Chris Sutton's Canaries column exclusively on the Pink Un + app and in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News

- Sign up to the Pink Un + app for a one-month free trial today, for full details click here