Chris Sutton: My message to unhappy Norwich fans - your team needs you

This Norwich City side has split opinions among its own supporters. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The atmosphere at Carrow Road is tense, debate surrounds Dean Smith and fans' opinions of the team are split, yet Norwich City are second in the Championship and doing well.

It's become increasingly clear that something is going to have to give - this feeling surrounding the season isn't helping anybody.

It feels to me like supporters are waiting for a mistake or a bad run so they can jump on it. I'm struggling to understand why that is the way it is.

That undercurrent of negativity is unhelpful to what Norwich are trying to achieve, the players who are attempting to rebuild confidence and is making Smith's job undeniably harder.

If you support a football club, then you should be an unconditional supporter through the good and the bad times. That is the non-negotiable contract you sign when you pick your allegiance as a young person.

Norwich fans are already so scarred from the last two Premier League campaigns that they are looking ahead to the next one without enjoying the journey.

