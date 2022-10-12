Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Columnist

Chris Sutton: My message to unhappy Norwich fans - your team needs you

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2022
Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

This Norwich City side has split opinions among its own supporters. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The atmosphere at Carrow Road is tense, debate surrounds Dean Smith and fans' opinions of the team are split, yet Norwich City are second in the Championship and doing well. 

It's become increasingly clear that something is going to have to give - this feeling surrounding the season isn't helping anybody. 

It feels to me like supporters are waiting for a mistake or a bad run so they can jump on it. I'm struggling to understand why that is the way it is. 

That undercurrent of negativity is unhelpful to what Norwich are trying to achieve, the players who are attempting to rebuild confidence and is making Smith's job undeniably harder. 

If you support a football club, then you should be an unconditional supporter through the good and the bad times. That is the non-negotiable contract you sign when you pick your allegiance as a young person. 

Norwich fans are already so scarred from the last two Premier League campaigns that they are looking ahead to the next one without enjoying the journey.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

-  If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Don't Miss

Gabriel Sara of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Interview

Sara feeling at home at Norwich after summer move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul had a tough afternoon in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat to Preston

Podcast

PODCAST: No dressing it up, City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki had a big first half chance in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat to Preston

Updated

Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

Match reaction

'That defending is inexcusable' - City fans react to Preston loss

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon