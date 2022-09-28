Columnist
Chris Sutton: City fans can't let the perfect become the enemy of the good
October is the month where Norwich City fans may well source an answer to the ongoing performance versus results debate.
Throughout recent weeks, despite going seven unbeaten and winning games with comfortable scorelines, there is still a commonly held view that there is more to come in terms of their displays.
Norwich find themselves in a really good position. They have a chance next month to really stamp their authority on the division and emerge as frontrunners - especially with games against Watford, Burnley and Sheffield United to come in October.
Isaac Hayden and Dimitris Giannoulis are getting closer to a full return. Gabriel Sara is fighting to find form. Marcelino Nunez has improved City's midfield. As a player, you want competition for places and Norwich have that.
Dean Smith is yet to know his strongest City team, he has selection dilemmas across the team. Fitting Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent into the same team is working at present, but the American is more effective as a number nine.
He’s neat and tidy when he plays narrow off the right but I’m not sure his long-term future is in that position and is in the team's best interest.
By the end of next month, they will have answers on certain players and should have more cohesion in their play.
