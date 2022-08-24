Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Columnist

Chris Sutton: City have a chance to become a force to be reckoned with

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2022
Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Two Championship victories has helped the mood around Norwich City's Championship campaign. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A week is a long-time in football and after two wins, there is a lot more positivity around Norwich City. 

It was, correctly, billed as a big week for the mood music around the club and Dean Smith. This was as close to a perfect response as they could have delivered. 

The win over Huddersfield came as a massive relief to everyone. Even though they made it harder for themselves towards the end of the contest, it was a win that was required to help turn the page after last season. 

Friday night was more emphatic. Norwich deserved the victory and looked impressive against a well-structured Millwall side. 

From fearing where the goals were going to come from, there is now green shoots of progress in midfield and a striker in Josh Sargent who has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. 

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

-  If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Don't Miss

Tim Krul is a big part of Dean Smith's plans at Norwich City

Interview

Smith takeaways: City boss on Krul United links; Cherries line up

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram is set to feature for Norwich City in a League Cup tussle with Bournemouth

Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Bournemouth - Omobamidele ankle issue

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Interview

Sargent's goal trail a long time coming - Dowell

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon