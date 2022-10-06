Chris Sutton: It's time to start giving Dean Smith more credit

Columnist

Dean Smith has pushed Norwich City towards the top of the Championship and Chris Sutton believes he deserves more credit. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City sit second in the Championship, are nine matches unbeaten and have avoided a Premier League hangover - so when will Dean Smith start getting some credit for the job he has done so far?

You have to remember the situation that Smith inherited when he became Norwich boss.

They were in freefall in the Premier League, lacked confidence and quality at that level. It was a team that looked absolutely doomed. Any coach would have struggled in those conditions to keep that team in the league.

The recruitment was under par. He has had to rebuild midfield this summer and had a series of injuries at left back that have left the side unbalanced.

Yet, Norwich keep getting results and haven't been beaten since August. In that run, they've scored 16 goals, conceding just six. They amassed 23 points since that defeat at Hull.

Not bad for a team that people are still expecting more from.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).