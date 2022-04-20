Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Chris Sutton: Norwich must do all they can to keep irreplaceable Hanley

Chris Sutton

Published: 9:09 AM April 20, 2022
Grant Hanley of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by P

Norwich City must ensure Grant Hanley stays if they get relegated to the Championship, according to Chris Sutton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There are very few Norwich City players who emerge from this Premier League season with real credit, but Grant Hanley is undoubtedly one. 

If you watch any Norwich game this season, you will have been impressed with Hanley's performances. 

He's a massive player for Norwich in terms of leadership. 

If you're talking about leaders at the club, he is one of few leaders alongside Tim Krul. Both Daniel Farke and Dean Smith made him captain of their teams. He seems to be well respected within the dressing room, as well. 

With relegation looming, the focus will begin to shift to what comes next for Norwich City. If they are planning on bouncing back next season then Hanley will have a key role to play. 

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

