Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Columnist

Chris Sutton: The City trio who need to perform in pre-season

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2022
NCFC

Chris Sutton believes this is a big pre-season for Jon Rowe, Angus Gunn and Pierre Lees-Melou. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norwich City gear up for the start of pre-season this week, it represents an important time for a lot of players in their squad. 

After the difficulties of last season, lots of places are up for grabs - with the exception of Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki - and pre-season represents a chance for those on the periphery to stake their claim. 

I valued pre-season as a chance to push myself up the pecking order, particularly in the early stages of my career at Norwich; it can really stand you in good stead for the season if you manage to peak just as the competitive action begins. 

With Norwich facing Dereham Town on Friday, I've picked out three players who will be hoping for a series of impressive performances to catch Dean Smith's eye ahead of the Championship season starting next month. 

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

-  If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Don't Miss

Dean Wright has joined Norwich City as their assistant academy manager. Picture: Sonya Duncan

News

City's head of academy coaching leaves for Ipswich

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Official Norwich City Football Club 2009 - 2010 season team photograph on the pitch at Carrow Road.

News

City academy graduate becomes Watford Women boss

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Lukas Rupp (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the

News

City confirm European pre-season fixtures

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Przemyslaw Placheta reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match at C

News

Placheta attracting Championship interest - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon