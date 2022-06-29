Chris Sutton: The City trio who need to perform in pre-season

Columnist

Chris Sutton believes this is a big pre-season for Jon Rowe, Angus Gunn and Pierre Lees-Melou. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norwich City gear up for the start of pre-season this week, it represents an important time for a lot of players in their squad.

After the difficulties of last season, lots of places are up for grabs - with the exception of Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki - and pre-season represents a chance for those on the periphery to stake their claim.

I valued pre-season as a chance to push myself up the pecking order, particularly in the early stages of my career at Norwich; it can really stand you in good stead for the season if you manage to peak just as the competitive action begins.

With Norwich facing Dereham Town on Friday, I've picked out three players who will be hoping for a series of impressive performances to catch Dean Smith's eye ahead of the Championship season starting next month.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).