Chris Sutton: City's unconventional strike partnership can bring success

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM September 7, 2022
Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki of Norwich City during the Pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Gl

Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki both scored in Norwich City's 3-0 victory over Coventry. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

With Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki both getting on the scoresheet in Saturday's win over Millwall, is the debate over whether they can play together now over? 

Dean Smith has always been adamant that he could get them firing in the same team and ultimately it is a nice problem to have. But that is always easier said than done. 

In the modern game, we are seeing fewer partnerships. More is being asked of strikers in a lone position. 

Strike partnerships are about trying to get the best out of both players, just as was the case when I played with Alan Shearer at Blackburn or Henrik Larsson at Celtic. 

Achieving that balance takes hard work on the training pitch and a willingness from both parties to fully understand each other's game to an almost telepathic level. 

The situation with Sargent and Pukki is slightly different in that Norwich aren't playing them in a front two, but with the American occupying a wide right position. 

**

