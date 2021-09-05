Pundit launches staunch defence of Canaries

Video

Published: 7:00 AM September 5, 2021

Those who accuse Norwich City of a lack of ambition in their approach to the Premier League are talking 'absolute nonsense', according to Chris Sutton.

The former Canaries striker and pundit for BBC Five Live and BT Sport has stood up for City after TalkSport's Alex Crook decided to launch an attack on them after defeats in their opening two Premier League matches.

Beyond a series of mistruths that Crook later retracted, he accused City of not 'having a go' and described their model as going against 'sporting integrity.'

That angered City fans, who fail to understand why so many get their club wrong on major national platforms. Daniel Farke was even asked about TalkSport's comments and he urged those speaking about his team to 'do their research'.

Sutton, a former City academy graduate, responded to the criticism with a lengthy rant on the Monday Night Club where he outlined in detail Norwich's approach and model.

Chris Sutton's full defence of the Canaries on BBC Radio Five Live can be read below:

"In the last week or so there have been some ridiculous things said about Norwich.

"(They've been accused of) a lack of ambition and of not wanting to stay in the Premier League. That they don't have the hunger. The first three games have been against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.

"If Watford had played Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester we would probably expect them to lose all three games. The same with Brentford. So why has so much been made about Norwich's lack of ambition?

"When you actually strip things back and look a bit deeper, what are Norwich saying? What is their model?

"They spend what they can afford. They've spent over £50million this window - that's a lot of money for Norwich City.

"When you look at the players they have spent it on, they are bringing in players who they feel they can develop and sell on. Players who have a point to prove. Norwich may end up going down but it's not going to affect their model.

"Look at the last few seasons since Daniel Farke has taken over and some of the players Norwich have had to sell; James Maddison was gone immediately. Had they not have sold him, then the club could have been in all sorts of problems.

"Ben Godfrey. Jamal Lewis. Jacob Murphy. Emi Buendia last season. They've had to replace all of these players. They do that through developing from within, the likes of Andrew Omobamidele who looks a really good prospect. Max Aarons, a really talented player and Todd Cantwell.

"These players are getting the opportunity and coming to the fore.

"The players they have signed this summer; Josh Sargent has come with a big reputation, is an American international from Werder Bremen and only 21-years-old. Tzolis from PAOK. Farke says he is one of the best young talents in Europe. 19-years of age. Billy Gilmour who we have all seen.

"They've signed Ozan Kabak on loan. That's an interesting signing because Norfolk have links to Turkey so that's a really smart piece of business. They've signed a defensive midfielder called Mathias Normann who is a Norwegian international from Rostov.

"People who accuse Norwich of showing no ambition are talking absolute nonsense. It's unfair because their start was always going to be tough and I'm worried about the effect the start could have on the players and their confidence because of what happened the last time they were in the Premier League.

"But as a model is such that it's not going to affect us if we get relegated and we're realistic enough to know they are saying we could get relegated but it's not going to affect the way the club is run and the business plan.

"You just have to look at the players they have signed and the potential these players have. We're a club that develops young players and we will sell them on. We know our model. We understand our model. We want to stay in the Premier League but don't accuse us of a lack of ambition because it's just untrue."

