Chris Sutton: No ambition? That's a deeply unfair criticism of Norwich City

Columnist

Norwich City fans held up a banner at Elland Road that read 'No fight. No ambition.' - Credit: Imago/PA Images

The issue of ownership in football is particularly pertinent right now given what we are witnessing at Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Take a reading from Norwich City supporters on social media or those who ring into radio phone-ins and you can completely understand their frustrations with the performances and how this season has unfolded.

On Sunday, at the final whistle, I saw a banner in the away end that read 'No fight. No ambition'. You could argue there is a lack of confidence but nobody can the players aren't trying. The second most definitely isn't the case.

In last week's column, I wrote about the club's model and the shortcomings of the club's recruitment.

There was an irony at the weekend when Tim Krul played a pass into Teemu Pukki for his chance late on, it was one of the most creative touches Norwich have had in the final third all season and it came from their goalkeeper.

That sums up their problems from an attacking sense. Whenever you watch Norwich, they don't look capable of scoring a goal. The performances have been uninspiring and under-par.

But away from the pitch, in light of what has happened in the wider football world, Norwich supporters should be incredibly proud of their club and the way it is being run. I know I am.

**

***

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis