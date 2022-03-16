Columnist
Chris Sutton: No ambition? That's a deeply unfair criticism of Norwich City
- Credit: Imago/PA Images
The issue of ownership in football is particularly pertinent right now given what we are witnessing at Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Take a reading from Norwich City supporters on social media or those who ring into radio phone-ins and you can completely understand their frustrations with the performances and how this season has unfolded.
On Sunday, at the final whistle, I saw a banner in the away end that read 'No fight. No ambition'. You could argue there is a lack of confidence but nobody can the players aren't trying. The second most definitely isn't the case.
In last week's column, I wrote about the club's model and the shortcomings of the club's recruitment.
There was an irony at the weekend when Tim Krul played a pass into Teemu Pukki for his chance late on, it was one of the most creative touches Norwich have had in the final third all season and it came from their goalkeeper.
That sums up their problems from an attacking sense. Whenever you watch Norwich, they don't look capable of scoring a goal. The performances have been uninspiring and under-par.
But away from the pitch, in light of what has happened in the wider football world, Norwich supporters should be incredibly proud of their club and the way it is being run. I know I am.
Most Read
- 1 Jonathan Blathwayt: A game of chance that Webber and City have lost
- 2 ‘He can go to Starbucks but he can’t play Premier League football’ - Smith on Hanley Covid absence
- 3 Aarons reflects on special City landmark
- 4 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
- 5 City's women suffer survival setback in Stevenage defeat
- 6 'Game over' - City fans angry after 2-1 defeat to Leeds
- 7 Loan defender has given City boss food for thought
- 8 Tzolis in action as Springett fires City U23s to win over leaders Fulham
- 9 Here to stay - Delia confirms commitment to Norwich City
- 10 Chris Sutton: No ambition? That's a deeply unfair criticism of Norwich City
**
***
- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +
SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis