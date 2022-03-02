Chris Sutton: Norwich City must take personal responsibility in survival quest

Columnist

Norwich City travel to Anfield hoping to reach the FA Cup quarter final for the second time in 30 years. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I was infuriated at the nature of Norwich City’s performance against Southampton on Friday night.

The team never got going, were very passive and were running alongside people.

I actually thought that Southampton’s opening goal might just spark some life into their performance but they were aimless, they couldn’t get up the pitch and struggled to bypass Southampton’s press.

Given what is at stake now and the fact other teams are improving around them, everybody expected a better performance than the one they delivered, especially given teams in and around them are improving.

Once again, they didn’t ever really look like scoring. Grant Hanley missed a header and Josh Sargent had a shot blocked. That’s pretty meek.

***

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis