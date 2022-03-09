Chris Sutton: What do Norwich City fans really want?

Columnist

Chris Sutton has urged Norwich City to stand by its sporting model despite Premier League struggles. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Nobody said it would be easy but we had a Norwich City caller on 606 on Saturday night who was feeling down about the model of the club after the defeat to Brentford.

Beyond the little run that offered hope in January, this has been a pretty desperate season. Even the most optimistic Norwich City fan will feel it is now nye on impossible to stay in the Premier League now. - it's very hard to argue with that assessment.

Since the final whistle at Carrow Road on Saturday, there has been an avalanche of criticism on the model it is using to operate.

That particular fan on the radio was asking, 'what chance have we got?. He was saying it was the Premier League's fault and that Norwich can't compete because of the financial muscle required to stay in the league.

This was just one, random caller. But there has been plenty of similar points raised on social media and in the pubs between fans since Saturday.

So it begs the question - what do Norwich City fans actually want?

***

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's unmissable weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis