Chris Sutton: Why Norwich City's approach to the Premier League must change

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM May 4, 2022
Norwich City's Grant Hanley and Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe react at full time as they are relegate

Norwich City face a long road back to the Premier League. - Credit: Daniel Hanbury/Focus Images Ltd

There seems to be an issue with mentality whenever Norwich City find themselves in the Premier League. 

Dean Smith spoke last weekend about this group of Norwich City players having a losing culture. Is that the case or is this group just not good enough for the Premier League but too good for the Championship?

Once again, we are back to them being one of the top 25 teams in the country. 

But Norwich fans will look at Brentford this season or Sheffield United two years ago and see that it is possible for a newly promoted club. 

We had callers on 606 that I co-host on BBC Radio Five at the weekend and they made the point that they prefer to be in the Championship because they win games and their teams do well. 

This takes us back to the point of ambition - that cannot be the goal or the end game for clubs. Norwich have to aspire to be in the Premier League. 

It's about being able to cope and adapt in the top-flight with the model that they are currently operating with. They have to find a way to do that. At present, they haven't done that. 

At the start of the season, Daniel Farke was convinced that Norwich could stay in the league because they had 'learnt the lessons of the past'.

Clearly, that hasn't been the case. 

