Chris Sutton: City must retain Hugill for Championship promotion quest

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2022
Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Pre-season friendly match

Chris Sutton believes Norwich City should look to keep Jordan Hugill at the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

At the start of the summer, the conversations around Norwich City's strikeforce were about who would be Teemu Pukki's understudy - Adam Idah or Josh Sargent? 

Now that discussion has a fresh name in Jordan Hugill, who continued his sparkling pre-season form with an impressive brace against Marseille on Saturday. 

The 30-year-old is now Norwich's top scorer in their preparations and firmly in the mix as they edge closer to the start of the season.

There will undoubtedly be other Championship clubs looking to pinch Hugill away from Norwich, but if you're Dean Smith then you cannot let him go now after the form he has shown. 

Especially when you add in the continued injury concerns for Idah, Hugill looks to have leapfrogged Sargent as Pukki's deputy. He has returned in really good shape and looks hungry to stake a claim for himself. 

