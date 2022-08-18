Chris Sutton: Could this be Josh Sargent's chance at Norwich City?

Columnist

Josh Sargent opened his Norwich City account in the Championship with a goal in their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent has had to endure plenty during his first 12 months as a Norwich City player.

He arrived as a deputy to Teemu Pukki with the view of eventually forging his own path as Norwich's main man at the top of the pitch.

Playing behind the free-scoring Finn has proved difficult. Sargent has had his own critics over his goal return and has played the vast majority of his Norwich career as a right winger.

Pukki doesn't offer many opportunities to his colleagues. Throughout his time at Norwich he has been available and consistent in terms of his output.

This season he has started slowly. He has cut a frustrated figure at points and his usual intelligent running hasn't quite been on the same wavelength as his teammates. But at Championship level, his record shows that it is just a matter of time before he finds the back of the net.

