Chris Sutton: My question to Norwich City's potential investors

Columnist

Reports of a fresh injection of investment at any club is always greeted with excitement and optimism by supporters. But I have a really important question for Mark Attanasio - what are your intentions?

Wherever football is concerned, nobody ever does anything out of the goodness of their own hearts.

Some people have been banging on about extra investment for years and from the club's point of view extra investment can only be a positive thing if it allows them to get stronger in the transfer market and spend more money on infrastructure.

But that excitement gets clouded with speculation about what is to come further down the line.

Without hearing what Attanasio has planned for Norwich City or why he has decided to get involved, if this deal does get done, then it becomes hard to fully assess what it means for the football club in both the short and long term.

**

**

