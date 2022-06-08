Chris Sutton: This feels like a natural end for Aarons and Norwich City

Columnist

Chris Sutton believes now is the right time for Max Aarons to leave Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As the temperatures increase and the nights get longer, transfer speculation intensifies. From Norwich City's perspective, it is likely to be a window of rumours around right-back Max Aarons.

He is arguably their biggest asset at present and has represented Norwich with great loyalty, distinction and maturity despite his tender years.

Speculation isn't a new thing for him - but this summer it does feel like a conclusion will be reached. After another relegation, Aarons may well look to pastures new.

For both parties, it does feel like it has run its course.

From his perspective, it may well come down to what options he has on the table and the opportunities that may arise in the Premier League or elsewhere.

He has been nothing but loyal to Norwich City, even in the face of credible and real interest from Barcelona. Even Robert Lewandowski is trying to force through a move to the Nou Camp. Aarons just laced up his boots and took to the pitch in a Championship game against Preston.

Throughout his time at the club, he has conducted himself really well. Not once has he thrown his toys out of the pram or had his head turned by speculation.

It feels like it is time for a change and that would be the best outcome for all parties providing the right deal could be thrashed out.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).