Chris Sutton pays tribute to late father Mike

Published: 6:00 AM August 13, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has paid an emotional tribute to his late father Mike, who sadly passed away in December after a lengthy battle with dementia. - Credit: Archant

Mike and Chris Sutton exist in an elite group as one of very few fathers and son pairings to represent Norwich City.

Mike was an adaptable footballer who wore every shirt number during a 17-game spell for City's reserve side. He also made plenty of appearances for the Canaries first-team between 1962 and 1967 before moving on to Chester and Carlisle.

Chris was a different player to his father, someone who enjoyed scoring goals and rose to the top of English football - something he will be forever grateful to his father for.

At Colney, since the redevelopment of the Canaries' training ground, there is now a wall containing the names of every single player to play for the club across its 119-year history.

Sutton Junior first saw that during a trip to Colney for an interview earlier this summer and felt immense pride at seeing his dad's name listed. Mike passed away in December after a lengthy battle with dementia that gradually smothered his brain for over a decade.

"It was nice," Sutton says of the visit to the club's training ground. "I think it's a really good thing that they are doing.

"In the past, I always thought they weren't inclusive enough with former players but I think they are doing a really good thing now and welcoming those old players in who have stories to tell and love the club.

Mike Sutton during his Norwich City playing days. - Credit: Archant

"It made me immensely proud (seeing the wall). My dad was a local Norwich boy and I know his mum took real pride from the fact he played for Norwich City."

Mike's illness was related to the constant heading of a football and is a challenge many footballers of that generation are suffering from and have sadly died from during the last 20 years.

During a charity match held in memory of Mike earlier this month, a decision was made to prevent heading in the opening 15 minutes to make a point to the authorities about the issue. Ex-City striker Chris has been a vocal presence on links between the brain illness and heading a football.

Sutton Senior was a great servant to Norfolk sport. Whether that be eight years at Great Yarmouth, including a memorable FA Vase run with Great Yarmouth Town, representing Drayton Cricket Club, a place Chris has subsequently returned to recently in order to speak with his father's old team-mates, or playing for Norwich City.

He loved the county, and Chris believes fans of Norwich City and Norfolk sport should be incredibly grateful for his contribution throughout the years.

"I wasn't born in Norwich. I was born in Nottingham because he went to Loughborough to get his teaching degree when he finished playing at Carlisle. Then we moved to Lowestoft for six months.

"That's actually where he had his ashes spread, on Pakefield beach. He used to go there on his family holidays. It's also where he first met my mum, but then we moved to Norwich.

"He gave a lot to Norfolk sport. With the teaching, he was a coach at Norwich City for a short period when the likes of Craig Bellamy came through.

"It was probably no surprise that dad was involved with motormouth Craig and straightening him out. I had a lovely call from Craig, who is a bit misunderstood at times, and he has phoned me at various stages throughout his battle with dementia to wish us well."

Ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton next to a memorial bench dedicated to his father, Mike Sutton at Great Yarmouth FC. - Credit: Rob Butler/BBC Radio Norfolk

Mike was also a well-respected teacher. Chris describes him as being 'tough but fair' and a number of his ex-pupils made contact with his family after his passing on Boxing Day.

At the charity match held at the Wellesley, home of Great Yarmouth FC, the club unveiled a memorial bench in memory of Mike and his contribution to sport in Norfolk.

An emotional Sutton believes his father helped him hit the heights of football during an illustrious career that saw him win the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, play in European competitions with Celtic and represent England.

"I don't get too emotional about many things but the bench is lovely. It's in the Yarmouth colours and the three words; father, teacher, footballer, sum him up pretty well.

"He was a great dad to me. There's no way that I would have had the career that I did without him guiding me. That's not a throwaway comment, that's how it was. I used to think I was going to see my grandparents in Lowestoft and have a nice meal but instead, he would run me up the sand dunes and the slopes.

"I used to go into the high school every morning and do circuits and track work. I was never the quickest player but he knew what he was doing. He was an intelligent guy and wanted the best for me. Sometimes I didn't like getting out of bed and the early mornings but it was all for a reason.

"I love him for that. I've had a good football career. He knew what it took to be a footballer. He did the hard yards when he was younger. He was a great dad."