Chris Sutton: What do City fans prefer - the Premier League or the Championship?

It was another tough watch for City fans at Carrow Road on Sunday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If you'd gone back a year or two and asked me to predict whether Norwich City fans would prefer the Premier League or the Championship, I would have quite confidently predicted the former.

I'm not so confident now.

After another dispiriting and dejecting season, I'm already hearing Norwich fans state that they prefer second-tier football rather than watching their team in the top flight.

But so much of that is around the respective experiences in the two divisions.

My view as a former player is that you want to test yourself at the highest level possible, but I can also understand the other side of the argument given how pitiful they have been in the Premier League in the last two years.

In many ways, this season has been worse than their last one at this level because of the hope that there would be an improvement and the talk of lessons learned from last time.

I've tried to be positive about Norwich this season for the various channels that I work for and even gave them leeway for a tough start, but by October it was already looking precarious.

The last couple of months have been thoroughly miserable. Even at the weekend, some of the media thought Tottenham were guaranteed a Champions League place before they had kicked a ball. You might be offended by that statement if you're a Norwich fan but it's incredibly hard to argue with.

