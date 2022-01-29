Sutton reveals disappointment at Norwich reunion snub

Interview

Chris Sutton revealed he was denied a Norwich City reunion towards the end of his career - Credit: PA

Chris Sutton has revealed he wanted to finish his career with Norwich City, only to see an approach turned down by then Canaries manager Nigel Worthington.

After a fall out with Celtic boss Gordon Strachan, the striker put the feelers out to City about a potential return in 2006 before deciding to join Aston Villa under former boss Martin O'Neill.

But Worthington elected against bringing Sutton back to Norfolk despite the fact he offered his services to the club.

Sutton, who made 126 appearances for Norwich, spoke at length about the situation in a question and answer session made available exclusively to Pink Un + subscribers on Thursday evening.

"When I was at Celtic and Gordon Strachan took over, I fell out with him after about five minutes. We didn't see eye to eye over a contractual situation. He had his ideas and I got stuffed a little bit, that's the long and the short of it," he recalled.

"I actually got somebody to call Norwich City when Nigel Worthington was in charge and I was playing very well at Celtic at the time. Norwich were in the Championship and I wanted to try and come back to the club.

"For whatever reason, that didn't materialise which I was a little surprised about on the basis that I was playing at a higher level at that time. I thought I could come back and help Norwich.

"I hadn't demanded anything outrageous financially so it was a big disappointment that I couldn't come back and finish my career at Carrow Road.

"Quite frankly, I didn't know what on earth Nigel Worthington was thinking about. I could have and strolled the Championship. I ended up going up to Aston Villa in the end and finishing my career there. I was back living in Norfolk then.

"I would have loved to finish my career where I started it. It was a big disappointment but I never held any grudges. Norwich weren't flying in the Premier League at the time, but these things happen.

"Nigel made have said I was completely hopeless and he's entitled to that view. But I think I could have added something to that team back then."

