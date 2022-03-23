Chris Sutton: Norwich must ensure Pukki has a leading role in fightback

Columnist

Chris Sutton has backed Teemu Pukki to play a leading role in bringing Norwich City back to the Premier League should this season conclude with relegation. - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Unlike goalkeepers, strikers don't have a special union they use to stand up for each other. But if there was one, I'd be defending Teemu Pukki.

The fact that Pukki has been receiving flak despite recording 10 goal contributions this season shows how bad things have got for Norwich City.

I watched Pukki closely at Celtic and saw how things didn't go according to plan for him in Scotland. What he has done at Norwich in terms of goals and the sheer amount of records he has broken is truly remarkable. He has proven me wrong and i's a testament to his belief and attitude.

For all the criticism of Norwich's recruitment, they will struggle to top a signing like him in the future. But this season has been tough for him.

He is a striker who thrives on consistent service. In fairness to him, I can't recall many occasions where he has squandered many gilt-edged chances. There was one against Wolves, one at Anfield and maybe the one at Leeds United last weekend. Strikers do miss chances sometimes.

But it isn't like he has missed an abundance of easy chances. It's just the pressure placed on him to convert them when they arrive is massive because they are few and far between.

***

