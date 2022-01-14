Video
'In talks with other clubs' - City loan export Hernandez set to leave Boro
- Credit: PA
Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez is set to leave Middlesbrough this month, Chris Wilder has confirmed.
The Cuban winger is already in talks with other clubs about his next move after seeing game time limited by Wilder's switch to a 3-5-2 formation.
Hernandez, who has made 17 appearances for Boro in the Championship this season, isn't part of the Canaries' Premier League plans under Dean Smith at present.
Neil Warnock signed him for the Teessiders in the summer but has subsequently departed and replaced by ex-Sheffield United man Wilder, who has overseen a dramatic uplift in performances and results.
Since Wilder's arrival, Hernandez' game time has largely come from the bench. Now Boro has allowed the 28-year-old to explore other opportunities to allow them to do other business in the January window.
"Onel Hernandez is in talks with a couple of other clubs," Wilder confirmed to BBC Radio Tees.
"Onel has been great for me, the same as Uche (Ikpeazu), great attitude but he’s a wide player who plays in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, a 3-4-3 as a wide player.
Most Read
- 1 Former City boss Farke returns to work in Russia with 'positive feeling'
- 2 'They are rubbish!' - Talksport pundit understands City fans' chants
- 3 On-loan City striker seals permanent League One deal
- 4 Smith on City's loss at West Ham and absences of Cantwell and Sargent
- 5 PRESSER: City v Everton - Cantwell fit and available
- 6 'This hurts' - City fans frustration building after sixth successive defeat
- 7 Aarons desperate to repay faith after 'crazy' 150 for Canaries
- 8 No Cantwell bids confirms City boss Smith
- 9 'In talks with other clubs' - City loan export Hernandez set to leave Boro
- 10 Smith knows every match is 'massive' now for relegation-threatened City
“From a financial point of view, it’s quite a big number for somebody now at the top of the pitch whose game time will be limited.”
Pink Un +: Read Iwan Roberts' exclusive Norwich City column here