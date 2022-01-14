'In talks with other clubs' - City loan export Hernandez set to leave Boro

Video

Onel Hernandez is set to depart Middlesbrough this month, according to Chris Wilder. - Credit: PA

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez is set to leave Middlesbrough this month, Chris Wilder has confirmed.

The Cuban winger is already in talks with other clubs about his next move after seeing game time limited by Wilder's switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

Hernandez, who has made 17 appearances for Boro in the Championship this season, isn't part of the Canaries' Premier League plans under Dean Smith at present.

Neil Warnock signed him for the Teessiders in the summer but has subsequently departed and replaced by ex-Sheffield United man Wilder, who has overseen a dramatic uplift in performances and results.

Since Wilder's arrival, Hernandez' game time has largely come from the bench. Now Boro has allowed the 28-year-old to explore other opportunities to allow them to do other business in the January window.

"Onel Hernandez is in talks with a couple of other clubs," Wilder confirmed to BBC Radio Tees.

"Onel has been great for me, the same as Uche (Ikpeazu), great attitude but he’s a wide player who plays in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, a 3-4-3 as a wide player.

“From a financial point of view, it’s quite a big number for somebody now at the top of the pitch whose game time will be limited.”

