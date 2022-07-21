'I loved playing in front of them' - Zimbo's emotional farewell to City fans

Interview

Christoph Zimmermann has bid Norwich City fans an emotional farewell after ending a five-year spell with the club.

The German defender completed a permanent move to Darmstadt on Wednesday, ending a successful spell with the Canaries that included two Championship titles and over 130 matches played.

Zimmermann has elected to depart England after falling down the pecking order, but has cemented his status in City folklore for a special contribution during his time at Carrow Road.

His popularity ended beyond the stands and into the staff around Colney and Carrow Road, with Zimmermann addressing his colleagues and staff after his final game against Marseille on Saturday.

After every game, Zimmermann would walk around all four corners of the ground applauding the fans - win, lose or draw.

That special connection led to Zimmermann getting an 'appreciation society' on social media and saw him adored by supporters.

In a final address to City's fans, Zimmermann was keen to ensure they knew the feeling was mutual.

"It means a lot to me how much the supporters value me as a person," Zimmermann said. "Football is one thing but it's also the person they see.

"The connection I had with the supporters always meant a lot to me because before my playing days here it was U23s for Dortmund and Monchengladbach.

"It was the really time I had fans, 27,000 people in this ground for every game. It was always sold out. Within hours, the season tickets were gone even though we had a tough Premier League season.

"People will always come and support us. For me, it was important to give back. That started after the QPR game in my first league game at Carrow Road. I was overwhelmed by my first victory as a professional.

"I went around like a lap of honour and took photos. I was just over the moon. It just felt right.

"I think people have respected me and supported me because they can see I have given it my all. I'm not the most talented or gifted player but I always played with desire and my heart. That's what they've seen. That is something that not always people see.

"Even when I had bad games or made mistakes, people were always good to me. The feeling was mutual - the supporters loved me and I loved playing in front of them."