Zimbo on 'head versus heart' decision to leave City

Interview

Christoph Zimmermann has admitted that he wrestled with the decision to leave Norwich City.

The 29-year-old has completed his move to Bundesliga Two side SV Darmstadt on a permanent basis, ending a five-year association with the Canaries.

During his time at Carrow Road, Zimmermann won two Championship titles, made 139 appearances and scored four goals.

Zimmermann was a fourth-tier German player and was close to signing for a Danish second-tier side before Daniel Farke contacted him and convinced to join the club.

He became Norwich's first-ever German player and was a key protagonist in both title winning sides under Farke.

In a 30-minute exit interview posted on the club's official channels, Zimmermann spoke about how difficult a decision it was to depart Norwich.

"At this very moment, it is hard to say, I'm obviously a bit torn because it's a bit of a decision between the head and the heart.

"The five years here have been amazing. They have been crucial and the best of my career. So many things have happened in those five years," he said.

"Two promotions which were both great seasons, I played some of the games as a captain, and there were also some low points with relegation and injuries - too many in the last two and a half years.

"A lot has happened for me as a player but also as a person. I came here when I was 24, basically on my own. Within the last few years, I've gotten engaged, married - my wife then moved over here.

"Our first child was born here and the second one is on the way, unfortunately, they won't be born here.

"It formed me as a player but even more so as a person. I've gone from a young adult to a young man.

"This place has done so many good things for me and holds so many great memories. It's been crucial for my career but also for my life.

"I will always look back on these five years with a smile. My heart is here, some pieces of my heart will always be in this place because it has been so good for me.

"The people in this city and this county have been amazing for me. It's very difficult to leave that behind."