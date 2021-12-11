Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Christos Tzolis tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Manchester United clash

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:52 AM December 11, 2021
Christos Tzolis of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road,

Christos Tzolis will miss Norwich City's game against Manchester United today due to testing positive for Covid-19. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christos Tzolis is one of the Norwich City players who has been affected by Covid-19 and will miss tonight's game against Manchester United, we understand. 

Dean Smith revealed yesterday that the Canaries were waiting for two PCR test results from unnamed players ahead of the game this weekend. 

One of those is Tzolis, who is understood to have tested positive for the virus and will therefore miss out as Ralf Rangnick brings his squad to Norfolk for a highly-anticipated clash this evening. 

City completed a round of testing on Wednesday which returned negative results throughout the squad, but Tzolis began to feel unwell later in the week, and has since returned a positive PCR test result. 

That will force the 19-year-old into isolation and means he will be guaranteed to miss the next two league matches against United and Aston Villa in midweek. 

Smith confirmed that City's other Greek international, Dimitris Giannoulis, is in contention to play this afternoon and is likely to step straight into the starting XI to replace the ineligible Brandon Williams. 

Tzolis didn't start the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and any positive cases Norwich have discovered aren't thought to be connected to last Sunday's fixture. 

Christos Tzolis of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at St. James's Park, N

Christos Tzolis made his last start against Newcastle United on December 1. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

This is the second time Tzolis has contracted the virus but it is understood that he had been double jabbed before completing a move to Norfolk earlier in the summer. 

The club have refused to comment on issues surrounding player health due to medical confidentiality but Smith is likely to provide an update on all Covid related matters and injury problems after the game. 

