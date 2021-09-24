Farke reveals Tzolis' 'punishment' for penalty gaffe

Video

Published: 3:12 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM September 24, 2021

Christos Tzolis made his mark in more ways than one for Norwich City against Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christos Tzolis’ penalty ‘punishment’ is to treat Norwich City’s squad to a Greek meal.

City chief Daniel Farke delivered a public dressing down in the immediate aftermath of Tzolis’ spot kick blunder in the midweek 3-0 League Cup exit to Liverpool.

The 19-year-old Greek international attacker was not the designated penalty taker but pulled rank, only to see Caoimhin Kelleher kick his tame effort away.

Farke stands by his criticism but reiterated ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton the matter is now closed.

“The topic was finished on the night. I am not that emotional. Some coaches would have substituted him straightaway,” said Farke. “But he was so good in the game and so important for what we were trying to do on the pitch. Some of the players were after him at half-time and I said, ‘listen I want quiet in the room. No-one speaks about this topic until after the game.’

"During the second half I wanted Christos just to focus on the game. After the game we had a few words and then everything's okay.

“He will invite the team for a nice Greek evening and some great food when there is time to do this. That is the only fine. It will help the team spirit and team bonding. But the topic was done there.

"We were not overly happy with his decision in that moment but he played a big part in actually winning the penalty and I want players who take responsibility. He over-did it. He said he was so disappointed with his own behaviour but the only topic now that matters is Everton.”

Farke’s response to criticism of his own conduct was to point out his record in developing raw talent.

“Believe me if there is a club and a head coach who have proven that he can work and help develop younger players then with all modesty it is us as a club and me as a coach,” he said. “We spoke about this topic quite honestly. Everything's okay, and I think he will never do this mistake again.

"He apologised for his own behaviour in front of the group.

“Christos is a player we all love and I love him. He is a fantastic young boy but of course he's 19 and that means not every decision he makes is the right one. I also quite like that players are not scared to take responsibility on the pitch, it just has to be in the in the right manner and also disciplined and focused.

“I made the same mistake many years ago and had to pay an unbelievably big fine. He will pay his dues by inviting the team for a Greek meal. I don't like to praise young players too much but they also know they have my backing and if they make mistakes then we will speak about it.

"We know how to develop young players or we wouldn’t have brought as many into the spotlight.”

