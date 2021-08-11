Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Tzolis an option for Liverpool should City deal get confirmed

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:10 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM August 11, 2021
Christos Tzolis has become a star player for PAOK, attracting the interest of Norwich City

Christos Tzolis could be in contention for Saturday's Premier League opener against Liverpool. - Credit: Imago/PA Images

Christos Tzolis will be available for selection for Norwich City against Liverpool on Saturday providing his deal gets confirmed.

It's our understanding that the winger has received both doses of his coronavirus vaccination meaning, under new rules that came into force on Sunday, there would be no need for him to self isolate upon his arrival to the UK. 

That is also the case for Josh Sargent, who arrived in England after Germany was placed on the green list, meaning he will also be available to Daniel Farke for the Premier League opener this weekend. 

The 19-year-old winger flew into England on Tuesday to finalise his move to Norfolk. He completed a medical with the final touches being put on a move that is just shy of a club record deal for the Canaries. 

Speaking about his imminent move to Carrow Road, PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu told Sportime Greece: "Norwich wanted to sign Tzolis immediately so as to be available for the game against Liverpool. It was the right time for the player to leave"

Tzolis arrives in Norfolk with plenty of hype surrounding his potential and has been linked with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. Confirmation of his move to Carrow Road is expected in the next 24 hours. 

The Canaries are then hoping to ramp up their business and recruit a left-back, central defender and central midfielder before the August 30 deadline. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I thank PAOK for everything' - Winger flies to England to seal City move
  2. 2 Tzolis completes medical ahead of City move
  3. 3 Yokuslu not on City radar despite Spanish reports
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
  2. 5 'Top-end ability' - Thompson seals League One deal after City exit
  3. 6 Norwich City shirt is one of the cheapest in Premier League
  4. 7 Officials confirmed for City's clash with Liverpool
  5. 8 PODCAST: Canaries still in need of defensive reinforcement
  6. 9 'Exciting times' - City fans salute Sargent signing but still want defensive additions
  7. 10 Revealed: The times City lost players and the world didn't end
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Josh Sargent has completed his move to Norwich City

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

City confirm Josh Sargent deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has echoed the concerns of Norwich City boss Daniel Farke ahead of the kick-off

Video

Guardiola shares Farke's early season concerns

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke wants Adam Idah to step up at Norwich City this season

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: The clock is ticking for Adam Idah

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City team mates Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis tussle for the ball at St James' Park

Updated

Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus