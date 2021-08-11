Tzolis an option for Liverpool should City deal get confirmed

Video

Published: 12:10 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM August 11, 2021

Christos Tzolis will be available for selection for Norwich City against Liverpool on Saturday providing his deal gets confirmed.

It's our understanding that the winger has received both doses of his coronavirus vaccination meaning, under new rules that came into force on Sunday, there would be no need for him to self isolate upon his arrival to the UK.

That is also the case for Josh Sargent, who arrived in England after Germany was placed on the green list, meaning he will also be available to Daniel Farke for the Premier League opener this weekend.

The 19-year-old winger flew into England on Tuesday to finalise his move to Norfolk. He completed a medical with the final touches being put on a move that is just shy of a club record deal for the Canaries.

Speaking about his imminent move to Carrow Road, PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu told Sportime Greece: "Norwich wanted to sign Tzolis immediately so as to be available for the game against Liverpool. It was the right time for the player to leave"

Tzolis arrives in Norfolk with plenty of hype surrounding his potential and has been linked with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. Confirmation of his move to Carrow Road is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Canaries are then hoping to ramp up their business and recruit a left-back, central defender and central midfielder before the August 30 deadline.