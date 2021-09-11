Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Farke's relief at Tzolis return

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021   
Christos Tzolis overcame a calf issue to feature in Greece's final World Cup qualifier

Christos Tzolis overcame a calf issue to feature in Greece's final World Cup qualifier - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Christos Tzolis’ latest headline-grabbing act was risky business for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. 

The teenage Greek attacker missed the previous Premier League defeat to Leicester with a calf issue that Farke felt at the time would rule him out of his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. 

Tzolis, however, did travel and served up the match-winning assist from the bench in the crucial midweek home win over Sweden. 

The 19-year-old announced his arrival in Norfolk with a League Cup supershow against Bournemouth, but is yet to feature for City in the Premier League.

“If I am honest I was a little bit concerned because it was clear that he would miss the first two games for Greece,” said Farke. “Our doctor said, ‘listen, it will probably last about two weeks until he is back and fully fit,’ so it was a bit of a risk that he was in the squad.

"It says a lot about his reputation that the Greek team wanted to do everything in order for him to be involved. 

"I was also a bit concerned when he came on, but everything seemed to work fine and he was there with a great assist, which is also good for his self confidence, good for his rhythm and it seems that everything was okay with the calf so definitely good news.

"On Thursday we were careful with him. We didn't bring him back on the training pitch, just some assessment and some rehab. If he comes through the final session without any reaction, this calf, then he is definitely available.” 

NCFC Extra: Norwich City team news ahead of Arsenal clash

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER: Arsenal v City - McLean boost, Giannoulis out; Sargent a doubt
  2. 2 Championship deal for midfielder after Canaries exit
  3. 3 Farke on Dortmund transfer link to Max Aarons
  1. 4 RECAP: Norwich City U23s 4 Aston Villa U23s 2
  2. 5 City loan export will come good, insists Pompey boss
  3. 6 Survey says Normann and Kabak need to start for City at Arsenal
  4. 7 Superb City U23s earn deserved 4-2 win over Aston Villa
  5. 8 Farke poised to join Canaries' 200 club
  6. 9 Krul's bullish message to City's detractors
  7. 10 'I can't speak highly enough of Norwich' - Tottenham ace's gratitude to City
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Aarons of Norwich and Luke Thomas of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match at

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

NCFC transfer rumours: German giants made late bid for Aarons

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ruel Fox (10) keeps to the periphery of the scrap as Norwich City do battle with Manchester United a

Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke dismisses suggestions Norwich City have been naive in the Premier League skirmishes

Video

Farke hits back at 'naive' jibes

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe battle for the ball during the Premier

Arsenal star a doubt for City clash

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon