Farke's relief at Tzolis return

Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021

Christos Tzolis’ latest headline-grabbing act was risky business for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

The teenage Greek attacker missed the previous Premier League defeat to Leicester with a calf issue that Farke felt at the time would rule him out of his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Tzolis, however, did travel and served up the match-winning assist from the bench in the crucial midweek home win over Sweden.

The 19-year-old announced his arrival in Norfolk with a League Cup supershow against Bournemouth, but is yet to feature for City in the Premier League.

“If I am honest I was a little bit concerned because it was clear that he would miss the first two games for Greece,” said Farke. “Our doctor said, ‘listen, it will probably last about two weeks until he is back and fully fit,’ so it was a bit of a risk that he was in the squad.

"It says a lot about his reputation that the Greek team wanted to do everything in order for him to be involved.

"I was also a bit concerned when he came on, but everything seemed to work fine and he was there with a great assist, which is also good for his self confidence, good for his rhythm and it seems that everything was okay with the calf so definitely good news.

"On Thursday we were careful with him. We didn't bring him back on the training pitch, just some assessment and some rehab. If he comes through the final session without any reaction, this calf, then he is definitely available.”

