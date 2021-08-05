City ready to up the ante to seal Christos Tzolis deal

Exclusive

Published: 10:34 AM August 5, 2021

Christos Tzolis is set to complete his move to Norwich City. - Credit: Imago/PA Images

Norwich City have lined up a €12m package to tempt PAOK to sell Christos Tzolis.

The Canaries are in advanced negotiations for the 19-year-old and hope to complete a deal in the coming days.

PAOK have rebuffed City's previous offers but Norwich are determined to add the Greek international for the Premier League push, who they have tracked for the past 12 months.

Tzolis, who featured in midweek for PAOK in the European Conference League, was previously linked with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund after an eye-catching breakthrough in Greek football.

It is believed the player is open to a move to England and the clubs share a strong relationship after his former club mate, Dimitris Giannoulis, moved to Carrow Road in January before completing a permanent summer switch.

The chase for Tzolis is unrelated to the speculation surrounding Todd Cantwell, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa should the formalities of Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City get wrapped up.

Tzolis could become the latest summer addition after Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou, who have all committed to the Canaries ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign.

City remain active in the window and hope to also wrap up a deal for a full-back, with Brandon Williams a player of interest, a central midfielder, a centre back and a striker.

Talks to sign the Manchester United youngster aren't at an advanced stage at present, but City are hoping to add the 20-year-old to their squad this summer.

The Canaries have until 11pm on August 30 to complete their transfer dealings.