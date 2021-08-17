Crowd pleaser Tzolis will be a City hit

Video

Published: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021

Christos Tzolis arrived at Norwich City with a soaring reputation after his headline-grabbing debut season in Greece - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christos Tzolis is going to be a crowd pleaser at Norwich City for Daniel Farke.

The teenage attacker got a small taste of the Premier League, following his initial £8.8m move from PAOK, as an unused substitute against Liverpool.

The Canaries’ pursued Tzolis all summer, but head coach Farke will resist the urge to throw him in the deep end, ahead of a daunting weekend trip to Manchester City.

“He hasn't played one game on the top level or the top flight. Don’t expect him to cut the Premier League into pieces,” said Farke. “We'll work with him and then we hope he can have an impact sooner than later. But we'll also give him the time to adapt to this level.

"It's never that easy, also with the language, a different football culture, a different intensity. But he is definitely a promising signing for the future. Hopefully he brings lots of fun and lots of joy to the hearts and souls of supporters pretty soon.”

Farke labelled him one of the best of his generation in his position across Europe when he was unveiled last week, but the head coach is keen to take any price pressure off the 19-year-old's shoulders.

“We will make sure that we don't put additional pressure on him,” said the City chief. “We are happy that we have him given the level of competition and it was fantastic work to bring a player of his potential. But let's be honest.

"He is a 19 year old guy who has played in Greece, so it's not like you can compare him with Josh (Sargent), who had 70 games on a top level in a top league like the Bundesliga.

"Christos is full of potential, but he's two years younger and he hasn't played on the top league so far.

"He will need time to adapt but we have the feeling this is a signing for the middle to long term and we also have many, many hopes he can also deliver in the short term."