CONFIRMED: Norwich City complete signing of Christos Tzolis

Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 9:03 AM August 12, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Greece international Christos Tzilos from PAOK in a deal which could eventually be a club record.

The Canaries confirmed the arrival of the 19-year-old this morning, officially for an undisclosed fee, signing a five-year contract.

Tzolis becomes their eighth signing of the summer and has penned a five-year contract at Carrow Road. The initial fee is understood to be just shy of £9m but could become a club-record transfer for City should various add-ons and clauses get activated.

The PAOK winger flew into England on Tuesday to complete the formalities on his move to Carrow Road and has taken the number 18 shirt left vacant by Marco Stiepermann after he departed the club earlier this summer.

Head coach Daniel Farke told City's website: “We are all delighted with this signing. There was a lot of interest in Christos from some of the biggest teams in Europe.

“In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football.

“He’s a young winger with lots of pace and potential. He’s in a good physical condition and has been there delivering with many goals and assists for a big club in Greece in PAOK.

“Of course, we will give him the time to improve and adapt to English football, but we have a player with lot of potential and a great personality.”

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have been linked with Tzolis in the past after he burst onto the scene with PAOK in 2019.

Tzolis registered the most goals and assists for a teenager in Europe last season, with 26 goal contributions in the Greek Super League. That has seen Norwich step up their interest in the winger.

He will be reunited at Carrow Road with ex-teammate Dimitris Giannoulis, who made a similar move to Norfolk back in January. The duo formed a strong left side in Greece and will be looking forward to rekindling their on-pitch relationship in the Premier League.

Tzolis said of his move: “I would like to thank everyone for the very good welcome. I’m very happy to be a part of this team and I hope to see the fans as fast as possible.

“I spoke with the coach and he told me the plan and what he will do with me in the team. It’s a very good project for me to sign here.

“From the first moment, I was really excited to come here. I said to my agent to sign as fast as possible here. It’s a very good step for me.

“[Last year] was my first professional season. I had good stats and we won the cup in Greece. It was a very good season for me and I hope to continue like this here in the Premier League.”

Tzolis' arrival, along with the capture of Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent, has significantly strengthened the top end of the pitch for Farke, with no more incoming business expected in that area unless there is a major sale.

The transfer remains subject to international clearance and approval from the relevant regulatory bodies.

The youngster is understood to have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, so could potentially even be involved against Liverpool on Saturday.

