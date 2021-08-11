Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Tzolis completes medical ahead of City move

Published: 1:06 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 1:07 AM August 11, 2021
Christos Tzolis travelled to England on Tuesday to complete his Norwich City move from PAOK

Christos Tzolis travelled to England on Tuesday to complete his Norwich City move - Credit: PA

Christos Tzolis has passed his Norwich City medical and is poised to wear the number 18 shirt, ahead of confirmation of his move from PAOK.

The highly-rated 19-year-old flew to England on Tuesday to complete the formalities on a five-year deal to join the Premier League new boys for an initial £8.8m.

Tzolis told Greek media he expected the transfer to go through before he boarded the plane, and fresh reports in Greece late on Tuesday suggested the clubs will officially confirm the attacker as the Canaries' eighth senior summer signing in the next 24 hours.  

Greek outlet, Sporttime, suggest Tzolis has also selected Marco Stiepermann's vacant number 18 jersey.

The transfer is subject to clearance from the relevant bodies, with City set to also confirm whether Tzolis is eligible to face Liverpool on Saturday in due course.

Tzolis is looking forward to linking up again with former club mate, Dimitris Giannoulis.

"It definitely played a big role that Giannoulis is playing there," he said. "He as a left-back and I as a left-winger, we have special chemistry between us. I hope that this good presence that we had will continue in the new team."

Tzolis produced 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 games during his breakthrough campaign with PAOK last season, also earning eight senior international caps.

