'Must start on Saturday' - Rave reviews for City newboy Tzolis

Published: 9:47 PM August 24, 2021

It was a star-studded performance from Greek winger Christos Tzolis as Norwich City recorded a 6-0 win over Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Christos Tzolis' debut did little to squash the hype surrounding his arrival at Norwich City.

It took just 12 minutes for the Greek winger to open his City account and it was a performance sprinkled with magic as the Canaries thumped Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Daniel Farke may have been keen to temper those ever-rising expectations for the teenager, but a performance that contained a brace and two assists.

Tzolis arrived in Norfolk in a £9m deal from PAOK and this was his first outing in front of supporters. Josh Sargent was also on the scoresheet as the Canaries shook off their hangover from the weekend's defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Attentions will now turn to the visit of Leicester City at the weekend, with both Tzolis and Sargent strengthening their case to start after impressive displays under the Carrow Road floodlights.

The message from Farke post-match was clear - now go and prove it on the Premier League stage. Both will hope that opportunity arrives on Saturday.

