Opinion
'Must start on Saturday' - Rave reviews for City newboy Tzolis
Christos Tzolis' debut did little to squash the hype surrounding his arrival at Norwich City.
It took just 12 minutes for the Greek winger to open his City account and it was a performance sprinkled with magic as the Canaries thumped Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Daniel Farke may have been keen to temper those ever-rising expectations for the teenager, but a performance that contained a brace and two assists.
Tzolis arrived in Norfolk in a £9m deal from PAOK and this was his first outing in front of supporters. Josh Sargent was also on the scoresheet as the Canaries shook off their hangover from the weekend's defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.
Attentions will now turn to the visit of Leicester City at the weekend, with both Tzolis and Sargent strengthening their case to start after impressive displays under the Carrow Road floodlights.
The message from Farke post-match was clear - now go and prove it on the Premier League stage. Both will hope that opportunity arrives on Saturday.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters above and below
Most Read
- 1 NCFC LIVE: Cherries cup clash for Canaries
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Normann deal hits snag
- 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 6-0 cup romp against Bournemouth
- 4 STARTING XIs: Ten changes for City against Cherries
- 5 Farke sets a high bar for City ace Tzolis
- 6 Gilmour can have same City impact as Skipp
- 7 Changes a must for City boss ahead of Cherries' cup clash
- 8 A message to Talksport - you've got Norwich City so wrong
- 9 PRESSER: City v Bournemouth - Zimbo fitness boost; Williams update
- 10 Is Brandon Williams the hardman Norwich City desperately need?