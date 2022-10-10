City winger Tzolis suffers knee injury

News

Norwich City attacker Christos Tzolis has injured his knee ligaments on loan at FC Twente - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City wide player Christos Tzolis is set for two months out after suffering knee ligament damage on loan at FC Twente.

The Greek international lasted only eight minutes of Sunday's 2-0 Eredivisie defeat at Feyenoord, after being introduced as a substitute himself, before making way in the second half.

Twente boss, Ron Jans, told media after the game he feared Tzolis had suffered a longer term injury to his left knee, but Greek media outlet, Sport24, reported on Monday afternoon he has suffered a partial tear to his medial collateral ligament and is out for two months.

Ο Τζόλης υπέστη μερική ρήξη έσω πλαγίου, μένει εκτός για δύο μήνες https://t.co/FV3ezu7PWo — SPORT24 (@sport24) October 10, 2022

It remains unclear whether Tzolis will return to his parent club as part of his rehabilitation, but the attacker is expected to be back in action the other side of the upcoming domestic break across European leagues for the World Cup in Qatar.

Tzolis had scored once in eight Dutch top-flight appearances and twice in the Europa Conference League, after the Canaries sanctioned a season-long loan move.

The former PAOK prospect made only three Premier League starts in a testing debut season in England after his big-money move from Greece.

City boss Dean Smith made it clear, after the original loan move in July, that Tzolis, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2025, was set for limited game time in City’s Championship promotion quest.

"He is a player with lots of potential,” he said. “Unfortunately, he didn't play a lot of minutes last season. We still believe there is potential to come out of him.

"But we can't give him the amount of game time this season that he needs. In the long run for him and the football club we feel it is better for his development he goes out on loan. Then he comes back full of confidence after that."