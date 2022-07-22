Christos Tzolis completes Twente loan move

News

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has completed a season-long loan move to Dutch side FC Twente.

The 20-year-old Greek international has departed Carrow Road in pursuit of more minutes to aid his development.

There was plenty of interest in acquiring Tzolis for the campaign, including from Club Brugges and Feyernoord.

Tzolis' departure doesn't include a permanent option and it's understood Twente will cover the majority of his wages during his time in the Netherlands.

Speaking about his departure earlier this week, City boss Dean Smith admitted that Tzolis needed more game time than he would receive if he remained in Norfolk this season.

"He is a player with lots of potential. Unfortunately, he didn't play a lot of minutes last season. We still believe there is potential to come out of him.

"But we can't give him the amount of game time this season that he needs. In the long run for him and the football club we feel it is better for his development he goes out on loan. Then he comes back full of confidence after that."

Tzolis joined City last summer as part of their recruitment drive ahead of the Premier League campaign in a deal worth around £9million.

He made just three starts in the top-flight last season and struggled for consistency when handed opportunities on the pitch.

Twente finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season and will play a European Conference League play-off fixture in August.

Tzolis is relishing the prospect of a season in the Dutch top-flight.

“My ambition is to play a lot and be of value to the team,” Tzolis told Twente's official channels "I've heard and seen that the supporters are amazing and I can't wait to experience this myself."

“I have had a lot of contact with Dimitrios Limnios about this club. He was very enthusiastic and said that it was a very nice step to go to FC Twente. I also had a good conversation with Ron Jans and Jan Streuer. The feeling was good and I think this is the best step for me.”

Technical director Jan Streuer is delighted to land Tzolis after a lengthy summer pursuit finally.

“Tzolis is a creative attacker with good individual action. With his good right and left leg, he creates a lot of threat and is an absolute reinforcement for this team.”