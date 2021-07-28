City fans back Daniel Farke's men to defy the odds

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 28, 2021

In a poll on our websites, Norwich City fans have backed Daniel Farke's men to stay in the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans are feeling more confident than the pundits and bookmakers about their survival prospects ahead of the new Premier League season.

Most bookmakers have earmarked the Canaries as the favourites to be relegated alongside their newly-promoted colleagues Watford and Brentford. Daniel Farke's men will once again be fighting against the odds in the upcoming campaign.

Supporters are, largely, heading into the new season feeling upbeat, with 66 percent of more than 1,500 who voted on a poll on our websites on Tuesday backing City to remain in the Premier League.

A healthy 22pc of voters believe City will finish in 16th, two places above the relegation zone and survive in the top-flight for the first time since Chris Hughton's class of 2012/13.

That would mean Farke will have learned crucial lessons from the top-flight campaign two seasons ago.

City do boast more top-flight experience this time around, including in their young players like Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell, both of whom now have a full season of Premier League football under their belt.

Aarons describes the season two years ago as being his most important one in terms of development. Norwich are hoping that bridges the very big gap that was evident two seasons ago.

The other area is fitness.

City struggled to keep their defensive options fit. That has sparked some heated and intense debates inside Colney. Now, they believe they have the recipe to keep their key players healthy and available to Farke for selection.

Among those pundits disagreeing with City fans is football magazine FourFourTwo, which has predicted another relegation for the Canaries.

The distinguished football publication expects Farke's side to fall just short of remaining in the division with an 18th-placed finish. That would be an improvement on two seasons ago, when City finished bottom and 14 points adrift of 17th-placed Aston Villa.

Naturally, history and a 'yo-yo' reputation is being used in those assessments. There is always the statement that City 'never have a go'.

That is unlikely to be the case come the conclusion of the transfer window, with City expected to attract more fresh recruits and spend more cash.

Throw in four new additions, so far, that come to Carrow Road with top-flight experience to varying degrees, and this should be a City side more prepared for the Premier League - whether that is enough to stay there remains to be seen.