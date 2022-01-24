Dilly Ding Dilly Gone - Ranieri sacked as Watford boss after City defeat

Video

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as Watford boss after Friday's defeat to Norwich City, becoming the second successive manager in as many weeks to lose his job after being beaten by the Canaries.

The Italian's dismissal was confirmed on Monday evening, ending days of speculation after City's 3-0 victory over their relegation rivals.

Ranieri follows Rafa Benitez in losing his job shortly after being defeated by Norwich. The Spaniard was sacked as Everton boss last weekend after the Canaries' 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.

A brace from Josh Sargent and Juraj Kucka's own goal prompted chants of 'sacked in the morning' by his own supporters. His departure comes three and a half months after he replaced Xisco Munoz' last year.

Watford have developed a revolving door policy under the ownership of the Pozzo family, with Ranieri the latest to get the chop. The next manager will be their third of the campaign and fifth since the start of last season.

They are in need of some inspiration after losing four of their last five matches. The Hornets have fallen to 19th in the Premier League but do have two games in hand on Norwich.

Ranieri won only seven points during his time at Vicarage Road, including wins over both Manchester United and Everton.

The Italian ends his fourth spell in England having previously managed Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham. His most noticeable achievement was winning the Premier League with the Foxes against all odds in 2015/16 campaign.

Ranieri has been sacked as Watford boss. He previously won the title with Leicester City with City assistant Craig Shakespeare on his staff. - Credit: PA

But no such miracles occurred this time around, and Ranieri, 70, moves on after failing to turn around performances and results. 1

In a statement, the Hornets said: "Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri.

"The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

"However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."